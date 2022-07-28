Anson Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.43. 158,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

