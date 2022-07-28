Analysts Set Expectations for Watsco, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $14.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.80. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.63 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WSO. Stephens cut their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.40.

WSO opened at $254.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.99. Watsco has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 828.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 351.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

