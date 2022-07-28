AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,619 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $80,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.5% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 992,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

CAT traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.92. The company had a trading volume of 47,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.43 and a 200-day moving average of $205.74. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.