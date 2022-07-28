AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of AMETEK worth $117,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $336,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $47,068,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,606,000 after buying an additional 289,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,508,000 after buying an additional 279,449 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $118.60 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.34.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.