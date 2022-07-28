Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.