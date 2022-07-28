Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Lessened by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 1.3% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $23,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.01 and its 200-day moving average is $278.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.