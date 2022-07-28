Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.74

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.74 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 206439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

Altus Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 3.38.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altus Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,702,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

