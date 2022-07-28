Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.22-3.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88-1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 648.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 100,327 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 17.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

