Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

