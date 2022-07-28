Alphabet Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.08.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average is $139.55. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

