Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

