AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $15.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

