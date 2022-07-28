Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Allegion updated its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.45 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.35-$5.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.36. The stock had a trading volume of 44,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,801. Allegion has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.11.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

