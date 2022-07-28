AirSwap (AST) Price Tops $0.0869 on Exchanges

AirSwap (AST) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AirSwap has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $13.03 million and $611,816.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

