Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI remained flat at $14.67 during midday trading on Thursday. 69 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. Affinity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

