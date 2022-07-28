Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,337 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Altria Group worth $72,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.