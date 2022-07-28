Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67,151 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.68 on Thursday, hitting $399.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.29 and its 200-day moving average is $432.85. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

