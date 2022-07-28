AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Raised by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $4.31 on Thursday, hitting $146.84. The company had a trading volume of 46,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,860. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $259.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

