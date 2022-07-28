98,000 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 9.3% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $950,911,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $121,622,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.