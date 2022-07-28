8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.79 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. 8X8’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

8X8 Stock Performance

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 190,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,120. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $619.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Insider Activity at 8X8

Institutional Trading of 8X8

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,748.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,464.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after buying an additional 1,851,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 22.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,068,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after buying an additional 194,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 40,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 103,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 8X8 by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 50,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

