7,676 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.52. The company had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

