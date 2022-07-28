7,676 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.52. The company had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $144.69.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.