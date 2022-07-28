4,250 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 112,379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 231,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,389,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 540.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPG stock opened at $160.30 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.18 and a one year high of $223.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.