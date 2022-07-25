Zcoin (XZC) Market Capitalization Hits $47.66 Million

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded flat against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002444 BTC.
- Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000645 BTC.
- AICHAIN (AIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Coinversation (CTO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.
About Zcoin
Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Zcoin
