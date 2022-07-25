ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 49.1% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 43.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $456,530.70 and $10.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00259060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00095921 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00073323 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003799 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.