Yield Guild Games (YGG) Market Cap Hits $99.31 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $99.31 million and approximately $40.03 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded up 25% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017812 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001888 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032234 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,213,446 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Yield Guild Games Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.