Yield Guild Games (YGG) Market Cap Hits $99.31 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $99.31 million and approximately $40.03 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032234 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,213,446 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

