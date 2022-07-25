YFValue Market Cap Achieves $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (YFV) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, YFValue has traded flat against the dollar. One YFValue coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,838.74 or 1.00109898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YFValue

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

