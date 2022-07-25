YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $55.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp downgraded YETI to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $49.62 on Thursday. YETI has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in YETI by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in YETI by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

