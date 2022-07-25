XGOX (XGOX) Market Capitalization Hits $40,510.24

XGOX (XGOX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. One XGOX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XGOX has traded flat against the dollar. XGOX has a total market capitalization of $40,510.24 and approximately $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,865.30 or 1.00231652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00042433 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023582 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004447 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

