Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,722,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 58.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH opened at $69.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

