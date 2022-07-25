W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

NYSE WTI opened at $3.88 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $554.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.32.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 38.2% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in W&T Offshore by 44.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

