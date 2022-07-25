W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
W&T Offshore Price Performance
NYSE WTI opened at $3.88 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $554.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.32.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
About W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
