W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 4.4%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 58,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,614,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $604.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.32.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 89,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $6,849,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 755,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 462,563 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

