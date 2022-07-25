W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 4.4%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 58,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,614,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
W&T Offshore Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $604.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.32.
Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 89,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $6,849,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 755,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 462,563 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.