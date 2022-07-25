WorthPointe LLC Sells 2,475 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WorthPointe LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

