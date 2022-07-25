WorthPointe LLC Buys 873 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WorthPointe LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.6% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $301.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

