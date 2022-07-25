Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Lowered to “Hold” at William Blair

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. William Blair’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

NYSE WWW traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,939,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after acquiring an additional 316,813 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after acquiring an additional 309,984 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

