Wing Price Hits $21.43 (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance.

Wing Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

