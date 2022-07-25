Windsor Group LTD Sells 87 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $161.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,409. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.50.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,911. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

