Windsor Group LTD Sells 62 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,174,000 after buying an additional 158,405 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 69,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.0 %

CAT traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.47. 9,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,660. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

