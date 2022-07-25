Windsor Group LTD Has $9.61 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,871 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 934,460 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45.

