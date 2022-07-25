Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 2,530 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,157,000 after acquiring an additional 47,237 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

