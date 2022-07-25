Windsor Capital Management LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 601.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $71.62 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.