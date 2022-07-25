Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $645,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 478,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.06 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.