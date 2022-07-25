Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades CION Investment (NYSE:CION) to Overweight

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CION Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CION stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. CION Investment has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $491.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $367,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert A. Breakstone purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,360 shares of company stock valued at $301,129. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

