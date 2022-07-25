Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WB. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. Weibo has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 29.2% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

