Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 42,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 590,097 shares.The stock last traded at $6.05 and had previously closed at $7.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Weber Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Weber’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Weber by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weber by 133.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Weber by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Weber by 23.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

