Waltonchain Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $18.30 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,505,368 coins and its circulating supply is 80,530,156 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

