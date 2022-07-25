Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lessened by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.04. 40,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,635. The stock has a market cap of $361.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.02.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

