Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $8,325,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.17. The stock had a trading volume of 32,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,635. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $362.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.