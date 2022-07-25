Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Boosted by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day moving average is $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $361.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.96.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

