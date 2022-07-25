Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.75 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $267.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

