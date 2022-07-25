Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

